FEO puts FLP on notice to remove post

The Fijian Elections Office has issued a Notice under Section 144A(2) of the Electoral Act to the Fiji Labour Party.

FEO is directing the FLP to remove its Facebook post titled ‘BREAKING NEWS Supervisor of Elections forced to RESIGN’ with immediate effect.

The post was published yesterday.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says failing to do so he may refer the Party to court for prosecution for contravention of Section 144A (2) of the Electoral Act.

Members of the public are advised that the information contained in the same post and Fiji Labour Party’s Facebook page is false and misleading.

Saneem says it is incredible the extent to which the Fiji Labour Party has gone to fabricate something and then make it publicly accessible with such high rate of publication despite fully knowing it to be false and lies.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Labour Party has posted on its Facebook that it sticks by post about Saneem resigning.

It goes onto claim that Saneem had packed up his things at the FEO and told the staff that he was leaving.

FLP says a full statement will be issued later today.

When contacted by FBC News, FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry, says he has not received anything yet before hanging up the call.