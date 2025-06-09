Police under pressure as Richard Mock case sits with ODPP

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says claims that police are delaying the Richard Mock case are unfounded.

He stresses that the Police Force has already completed its investigation and submitted the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tudravu says police continue to face public pressure, with some alleging delays due to police involvement, but stresses that the Force has already done its part.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the DPP is an independent body and it is up to the office to decide whether charges will be laid.

It’s already with DPP. People are asking me, why can’t you go to the DPP? I’m not going to the DPP. I discussed with the DPP.DPP is an independent body. People need to know that. People are telling me, why wait? Why can’t you go there? They are an independent body.

The Police Commissioner adds that police cannot interfere with the DPP’s processes and will await further legal direction.

Mock’s body was discovered in Nasau, Nadi last year.

The 35-year-old was found on a vacant lot.

Police had earlier revealed that officers from the Namaka Police Station were the last to have contact with the deceased.

These officers were questioned through video-recorded interviews.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.