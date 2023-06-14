Police look for missing woman

Filomena Veniana [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are looking for 18-year-old Filomena Veniana, who has been reported missing.

A missing person report for Veniana was filed at the Nakasi Police Station.

Police say the 18-year-old was last seen leaving her home for work.

According to the police, information gathered from relatives indicated that she was seen in Suva; however, attempts to contact her have so far been futile.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 919.