Police Force works on strategic plans

The Fiji Police Force’s efforts to enhance its presence and services for the public are progressing as planned.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga, who oversees Planning, Research, and Doctrines, has noted that out of the allocated $183.7 million for the Force in the ongoing fiscal year, $700,000 has been designated to bolster police beat patrols in both urban and rural regions.

Additionally, he highlights that the allotted $3 million aimed at enhancing current infrastructure will cover upgrades to police stations, barracks, and police posts.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have completed Nakasi, Nadi and Lautoka police stations. This year in our budget, the allocation is for Totogo, Nausori and Labasa police stations.”

Lutunauga expresses optimism that the budget allocation will enable them to enhance service delivery by augmenting personnel, upgrading existing infrastructure, and establishing new facilities.