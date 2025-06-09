PM welcomes Supreme Court’s decision

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states the Supreme Court has confirmed that the 75 percent requirement for constitutional change is not workable.

He points out that the ruling replaces it with a clearer process that requires two-thirds of Parliament and a simple majority of voters in a referendum.

Rabuka said the judgment gives certainty on how Fiji could amend its Constitution.

He said Cabinet would study the opinion before he announces the next steps.

He adds that the Coalition Government chose to seek the court’s ruling rather than force through change.

The PM states it also shows commitment to the rule of law, inclusive governance, and democratic reform.

Rabuka reiterates that the ruling creates a stable and transparent pathway for constitutional reform and that the people will have a decisive role in shaping Fiji’s future.

