Perseverance and faith shape student success stories

Returning to school as a mother was a challenge for Matua Programme student Seruwaia Marama. She says determination and faith helped her stay focused despite family responsibilities.

The 31 year old mother saw her hard work pay off today with the release of her Year 12 examination results.

“I wake up early in the morning and study at night. I do housework because I do not have a job. I do my housework and then in the afternoon I go to study and come back. That difficulty strengthens me to strive to achieve something.”

Article continues after advertisement

Marama says she remained committed because education will benefit her children in the future.

“I am a 31 year old mother. There were times studying was painful because I had to leave my children, but it strengthened me to keep going with my education.”

Seventeen year old Navisau Secondary School student Peniasi Malimali admits he felt nervous collecting his results.

“My heart was racing. The marks I received were not what I expected.”

Grandfather Jiale Sarasau says education has always been the foundation of his family, even through financial strain and personal loss.

“Today there is only one thing I always tell my family. We rely on God above. There are only three priorities in our family that we pray about. Family, our work and the education of our children.”

Families say the Year 12 results released today prove that success is not limited by age or circumstance, as students prepare for the next stage of their education.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.