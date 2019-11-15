Government urged to relook at role of mercy commission

Leader of Opposition Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has urged the President to consider the release of inmates who qualify to be released on parole.

Ratu Naiqama says they must be given another chance to be integrated into the community for having a good track record during their imprisonment.

He adds there is a need to take a step forward and see how Fijians can interact more appropriately by accepting each other.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we have the audacity to come here and preach about the yellow ribbon and all that, I hope if it could sync further to take account of all that have been affected. Some have served more than 10 years and some of gone beyond 20 years. Some of us have served our time as well but we are back serving the country as a whole because the most important thing here is that no one is above the law.”

Ratu Naiqama says the Government should relook at the role of the mercy commission by forgiving those that have served their time and could be in line for the release.

He further went on to claim that the FijiFirst government is not practising what they are preaching.

The Opposition Leader also acknowledged the work done by the frontline workers in containing COVID-19.