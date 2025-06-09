Pacific leaders strengthen cooperation on climate mobility

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Pacific leaders and officials are strengthening regional cooperation to address climate mobility as communities across the region face increasing climate impacts.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lenora Qereqeretabua, officiated the Pacific Climate Mobility Regional Exchange at the Tanoa Hotel in Nadi this week.

The three-day meeting brought together government officials, community leaders, practitioners and civil society representatives from across the Pacific to discuss climate mobility and planned relocation.

Discussions focused on sharing experiences, identifying practical solutions and advancing actions under the Pacific Regional Framework on Climate Mobility Implementation Plan for 2025 to 2030.

Fiji and Tuvalu currently co-chair the Joint Working Group on Climate Mobility, which helped guide the development of the regional framework and its implementation plan.

Qereqeretabua acknowledged Tuvalu and regional partners for their role in shaping the framework, saying the process required patience, careful negotiation and trust.

She says that with every exchange of ideas, the framework has been strengthened through the collective ownership of Pacific nations working together.

The Assistant Minister also highlighted that discussions under the Pacific Forum Sub-Committee on Regional Security continue to recognise climate mobility as a key human security and regional stability issue for the Pacific.

