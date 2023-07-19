Pacific Island police chiefs meet

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Members of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Pacific Police Training Advisory Group held a virtual biannual meeting yesterday.

Programme Lead and Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew while opening the meeting acknowledged the work conducted by the Advisory group in advancing police training within the region.

The group operates under the theme “By the Pacific for the Pacific” and its primary objective is to promote the engagement of Pacific Police in the design of training programs that best suits our needs.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Fong Chew says there are challenges of resources, which is common across the Pacific, but they are determined adapt, learn and be up to par with the regional and international law enforcement partners.

Throughout the region, PPTAG training programmes currently underway include the Pacific Detector Dog Programme, Basic Recruit Trainings, Cybersafety and Cybersecurity workshops and other specialized police trainings.