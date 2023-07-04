Outrigger Resort to complete renovations this year

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort is set to conclude its multimillion-dollar renovation project by November.

Resort Manager, Russell Blaik, says they are pleased with the progress of the renovation, which marks the first major refurbishment in several years.

Blaik, says they are excited to welcome the guests to a resort that exudes a contemporary charm upon completion of the work.

He says the renovation process has encountered no significant obstacles.

“Obviously with renovations we had a lot of rooms offline so we haven’t been running to capacity but we have been running at capacity with the rooms we have available so that’s a good sign.”

Blaik adds the work has been meticulously planned, with the resort’s management team focusing on upgrading various aspects of the property.