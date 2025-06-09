Northern villages demand rural reform

Rural communities in the Northern Division are facing long-standing development challenges and urgently need reforms.

The National Rural Development Policy consultation is being welcomed as a step to address these issues.

Lead Consultant Mosese Sikivou states the policy puts people at the centre and focuses on community needs and available resources.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are developing a new policy and a new system for rural development. The system people are familiar with today could change significantly.”

Former MP and Consultation Participant Jale Sigarara adds that outdated policies have caused long-term impacts, making real change necessary.

“We constantly hear politicians talking about change, but for decades there has been no real change. For nearly 80 years, people in rural communities have suffered. Now the focus must be on the people and the community.”

Tui Macuata and former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere pointed out tat past frameworks failed to solve rural and outer island problems.

“Rural development must respect the land and the sea, strengthen social cohesion, and create opportunities for young people to thrive without leaving their communities behind.”

Ratu Wiliame stresses that development must be sustainable and culturally grounded. He adds the policy can empower provinces, districts and communities by improving services and fostering lasting partnerships.

The consultation, involving Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata is expected to conclude tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.