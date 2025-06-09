New policy aims to fix rural divide: Tui Macuata

Tui Macuata and former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. [Photo: FILE]

Traditional leaders have welcomed the development of Fiji’s first National Rural Development Policy, describing it as a critical step toward addressing long-standing challenges faced by rural and maritime communities.

While opening the Northern Division consultation, Tui Macuata and former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says development, from a chiefly perspective, goes beyond infrastructure and services and must safeguard dignity, strengthen self-reliance, and ensure progress is shared fairly across all communities.

Ratu Wiliame acknowledged that past rural development frameworks, including the Integrated Rural Development Framework of 2009, had not fully addressed persistent challenges such as access to clean water, reliable roads, transport, communications, livelihoods and essential services issues that continue to affect many communities in Macuata, Bua and Cakaudrove.

“It must respect the land and the sea, strengthen social cohesion, and create opportunities for young people to thrive without leaving the communities behind. And I think the NRDP has the potential to support this vision by empowering provinces, districts, and tikinas, and improving service delivery and fostering partnerships that deliver real impact at the community level.”

He says the new National Rural Development Policy marks a shift toward a more inclusive and people-centred approach, with a strong emphasis on co-creation through consultations that bring together communities, traditional leaders, government, the private sector and development partners.

Ratu Wiliame adds that the policy has the potential to bring real change by empowering provinces and districts, improving service delivery, and ensuring development is sustainable, culturally grounded and responsive to the unique realities of rural and maritime communities, while creating opportunities for future generations to thrive without leaving their homes.

