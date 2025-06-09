New pathways planned for children leaving homes

[Photo: Supplied: Ministry of women, children and social protection/Facebook page]

The government is working to strengthen support for children and vulnerable adults in residential care.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states the focus is on improving services and creating better opportunities for young people preparing to leave care.

Kiran visited St Christopher’s Home and Dilkusha Home, where she met with carers and management to discuss challenges and possible solutions.

She says stronger partnerships between government agencies, the private sector and community organisations can help create pathways into employment, training and independent living.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister also encouraged residential care providers to continue sharing their experiences.

She says their feedback will help shape practical and lasting solutions.

Kiran was accompanied by Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Justice and Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Selina Kuruleca.

During the visits, both homes received warm clothing for children and vulnerable adults in their care.

The Ministry adds it will continue working with residential homes across the country to improve care standards and ensure vulnerable groups receive the support they need.