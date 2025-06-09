Labasa-Lautoka match postponed

[Source: File]

The Extra Premier League Round 17 fixture between Labasa FC and Lautoka FC has been postponed.

The match was scheduled to be played at Subrail Park on Saturday, August 8, with kickoff set for 2pm.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed the fixture will now be played at a later date, with a new date yet to be announced.

The postponement means both sides will have to wait longer before returning to league action as the Extra Premier League enters its final rounds.

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Labasa currently remains firmly in the title race, while Lautoka continues its push up the standings heading into the closing stages of the competition.