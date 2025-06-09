FRU confident in multi-venue quarter-finals

[Photo: File]

Fiji Rugby Union is confident the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve national quarter-finals will run smoothly despite matches being staged across four different venues tomorrow.

Chief Operations Officer Talemo Waqa says extensive preparation has been undertaken throughout the season to ensure match officials and organisers are equipped to handle the challenges of the nationwide competition.

“Definitely, we trust the system. All the zones have been running their pool games from the beginning until the zone finals.”

Waqa says Fiji Rugby has invested heavily in training match commissioners and officials across the country to maintain consistency and uphold competition standards.

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“We have been beefing up and training match commissioners and all our officials on the ground in each zone. We are confident of them running very good games in the finals.”

The elimination round also served as an opportunity to test systems ahead of the quarter-finals, with Fiji Rugby deploying experienced personnel to assist local organisers.

“We gave them a game in the elimination to run. We only supported them with senior match commissioners from Fiji Rugby, our national match commissioners, our interim committee and the Ministry of Education.”

Waqa says oversight teams were sent across the venues to ensure all regulations and World Rugby requirements were met.

“All were dispatched to oversee and see the fairness of the game being displayed so that all the regulations and World Rugby rules are followed.”

With quarter-final action set to be spread across multiple venues, Waqa remains confident the competition will be delivered to the expected standard.

The Deans and Raluve national quarterfinals will be hld in Suva, Tavua, Vatukoula and Vanualevu tomorrow.