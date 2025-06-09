Court orders release of Charters personal devices

[Photo: File]

The Suva Magistrate Court has ordered the release of Charlie Charters personal devices by 1pm today, which were taken when he was initially charged by FICAC.

The Police Prosecution had earlier informed the court seeking more time to determine whether the devices should be returned.

The Police had also issued a new search warrant for data extraction; however, it was unsigned.

Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne asked the prosecution why they needed to extract data again when it was already done under the previous search warrant.

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Police told the court the devices could be required in a separate investigation involving other suspects and said approval from senior officers was needed before a decision could be made.

The Magistrate also told the prosecution to get the search warrant signed in the meantime while the devices are returned to Charter’s lawyer.

Last month, the High Court permanently stayed the prosecution against Charters after finding that the FICAC had abused the court process.