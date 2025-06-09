Fiji records historic $3.5 billion revenue

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s tax collection has reached a historic high, with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service recording its biggest annual revenue haul, exceeding government expectations by more than $136 million.

FRCS collected $3.51 billion in net revenue for the financial year ending July 2026, surpassing the government forecast and improving on the previous year’s performance.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says the result reflects the resilience of Fiji’s economy despite challenges including global uncertainty, fuel supply pressures, inflation and softer expectations for tourism and consumer spending.

He says the strong performance was supported by businesses maintaining operations, employers protecting jobs and wages, and taxpayers meeting their obligations.

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Revenue growth was mainly driven by income tax, customs collections and departure tax, reflecting continued activity in employment, trade and business.

Singh says while the record collection provides confidence, Fiji must remain cautious as economic risks continue.

He says the funds collected will support key national priorities including healthcare, education, infrastructure, social assistance and essential government services.

Singh acknowledged taxpayers, businesses, importers, exporters and tax agents, saying their contribution was critical to achieving the record result.