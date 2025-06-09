Super 8 returns with bigger rewards

[Photo: File]

The 2026 Super 8 Championship is set to return to Albert Park in Suva from August 11 to 15, bringing together eight of the top island cricket teams for what is expected to be the biggest edition of the tournament yet.

The competition was last staged in 2024, its inaugural year, and returns this year with a significant boost, including a 300 per cent increase in prize money.

For the first time, the winning team and runners-up will be able to take home their respective trophies, while medals will also be awarded to the top three teams.

Twenty medals each will be presented to the champions, runners-up and third-place finishers.

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Another major milestone for the tournament is its return to live television coverage after 14 years, with Mai TV set to broadcast both the semi-finals and final.

Defending champions Kabara headline Group A alongside Namuka, Lakeba and Moce.

Group B features Suva, Komo, Nadi and Ono-i-Lau.

Cricket Fiji has also provided support to all competing teams by assisting with preparation funding and transportation costs, particularly for the six island teams travelling from Lau to participate in the championship.

The tournament is expected to showcase some of the country’s best island cricket talent while highlighting the continued growth of the sport in Fiji.