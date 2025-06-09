Talent depth a major positive despite final defeat

[Photo: File]

Crest Fiji Blue captain Maria Lutua-Rusivakula believes the Netball Fiji Invitational Tournament has highlighted the growing depth of talent available for national selection, despite her side’s narrow 56-55 loss to Crest Fiji Black in the final.

Lutua-Rusivakula praised her players for their effort throughout the tournament and in the championship decider.

“At the end of the day, the girls worked really, really hard on court and whatever combination was on, they put in their 100 per cent. So yeah, I’m still proud of the girls.”

With the tournament serving as a selection pathway for upcoming international competitions, the Fiji Blue skipper says one of the biggest positives was the number of players eager to represent the country.

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“We’re looking at all the girls that have put their hands up to say that they want to play for Fiji and represent their country.”

Lutua-Rusivakula believes the competition has demonstrated the strength of the player pool available to selectors.

“It’s really good to see the amount of talent and the amount of girls that have said yes to come and play.”

She also hopes the tournament becomes a regular fixture on the netball calendar, bringing together players from Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

“I think it’s a really good thing for us and I hope to have this annually, inviting all the other teams from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji to come out and compete.”

The tournament concluded last night, with selectors now turning their attention to naming a squad for next month’s Oceania Netball Championships.