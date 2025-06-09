New framework to drive inclusive rural growth

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Cabinet has endorsed the Integrated Rural Development Framework 2009 Review Report, paving the way for a new National Rural Development Policy.

The review, carried out between November 2024 and May 2025, assessed the framework’s impact, community needs, and coordination among development partners.

Its findings highlight opportunities to strengthen basic service delivery, youth retention, traditional leadership, and climate resilience in rural communities.

Article continues after advertisement

The new policy will enhance inter-agency collaboration, promote participatory governance, and ensure rural development remains central to Fiji’s national agenda.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.