Establishment moves to Art Village

[Source: Establishment restaurant at Arts Village, Pacific Harbor]

The ongoing redevelopment of the Arts Village in Pacific Harbour is encouraging business operators to establish themselves in what is expected to become a central commercial hub.

The Establishment restaurant owner Ben Tedrick says the project prompted the relocation of his business in anticipation of increased commercial activity.

Tedrick, who has spent over two decades in Fiji’s hospitality sector, says the upgraded complex will feature a supermarket and several dining outlets.

“Well, with the redevelopment at the Arts Village in Pacific Harbour, this will become the central part of town. So we just felt like it was the right time to come down here in the early stages and establish ourselves down here. We are open for breakfast lunch and dinner”

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After reopening on Fiji Day, the restaurant enjoyed strong opening-weekend customer turnout and currently employs 11 workers from surrounding Navua communities.

Looking ahead, Tedrick is considering further expansion, including a smaller food outlet along the Navua highway.