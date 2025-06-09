Ministry to review dairy support concerns

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture will address concerns that some bulk dairy farmers supplying Fiji Dairy Limited directly are being excluded from government assistance.

The issue was raised during a Standing Committee on Natural Resources review of the Ministry’s 2022–2023 annual report.

Government support helped 227 farmers supply fresh milk through contracted transport services, delivering 5.9 million litres in 2023.

Committee member Shalendra Kumar, who declared an interest as a dairy farmer, questioned why some bulk suppliers were missing out.

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Director of Animal Health and Production, Avinesh Dayal, says the Ministry previously assisted all farmers through the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited grant.

However, he says the exclusion concerns were only recently brought to his attention.

He says this will be discussed with the Minister.

Kumar is also calling for milk prices that allow farmers to cover costs and reinvest in production, reducing their reliance on government support.

“Are we working towards the milk price to be set at a price where farmers are encouraged to enter the industry, or those who are in the industry become self-sufficient?.”

Dayal adds that milk prices are negotiated directly between the Corporation and Fiji Dairy.

Meanwhile, national milk production rose by 3.6 percent during the reporting period, despite a drop in the number of operating dairy farms.