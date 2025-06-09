Taxi body demands tougher enforcement

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Zone Taxi Association is calling for an immediate crackdown on illegal taxi operators, citing serious risks to passenger safety and regulatory compliance.

The association has welcomed calls by Accident Compensation Commission Fiji Board Chair Maritino Nemani to target unlawful transport services and private vehicles operating as taxis.

Association Acting Secretary Mohammed Shameem emphasizes that while legitimate taxi operators must meet strict Land Transport Authority standards, illegal services bypass these essential checks.

He says unvetted drivers and unregulated vehicles present a significant hazard on the roads.

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“It is very risky whether those vehicle operators have a proper license because taxis are operating without all the comprehensive conditions of the Land Transport Authority to operate and provide the service legally. Therefore, we urge that this operation should be taken very seriously.”

Shameem adds that the risks go beyond licensing, pointing to the uncertainty surrounding passenger protection in the event of an accident.

“The Zone Taxi Association is accepting the statement that is made by the chairperson of ACCF in regards to the private that is operating and is really very concerning where the passengers are riding on board of these vehicles”.

Meanwhile, Land Transport Authority Acting Chief Executive, Makitalena Drova reiterated that the Authority continues to actively monitor, detect and take enforcement action against individuals operating private and commercial vehicles as public service vehicles without the required permits and licenses.

She says through routine compliance activities and targeted joint enforcement operations with the Fiji Police Force, the Authority has consistently identified and penalized offenders engaged in illegal PSV activities.