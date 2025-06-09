Bainimarama seeks overseas travel for wife

[Source: File]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has applied to the High Court to temporarily lift his Stop Departure Orders and vary his bail conditions so he can accompany his wife to New Zealand for urgent medical treatment.

The applications were filed yesterday in two separate matters before the Suva High Court, seeking permission for Bainimarama to travel to Auckland for six weeks.

His wife, 70-year-old Mary Bainimarama, is reportedly suffering from a serious spinal infection and requires specialist treatment that her doctors say is unavailable in Fiji.

The court heard that Bainimarama’s wife underwent spinal surgery in Fiji on October 11, but the infection has since spread to surrounding muscles and tissues despite treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

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She is reportedly bedridden, experiencing severe pain and unable to sit, walk or turn onto her side.

Her treating doctors have recommended an urgent medical transfer to Allevia Hospital in Auckland, where she has been accepted for admission.

Bainimarama’s lawyer, Devanesh Sharma, told the court that his client is his wife’s primary caregiver and wishes to provide practical and emotional support during her treatment and recovery.

Sharma submitted that the 73-year-old former Prime Minister has complied with all bail conditions since 2023, has never missed a court appearance and has not previously sought permission to travel overseas.

He argued that the application was made on compassionate grounds and not for leisure or personal convenience.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has objected to the applications and requested additional time to consider them.

In the health tender case, the State lawyer Laisani Tabuakuro raised concerns about possible delays to proceedings, with a ruling on the defence’s no-case-to-answer application scheduled for December 4.

Bainimarama is also facing a separate inciting-to-mutiny case, which is scheduled for trial in April 2027.

High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar has directed the State to provide its affidavit in opposition to the defence.

Both applications have been adjourned for hearing at the Sigatoka Court at 11am next Monday, when the court is expected to further consider the request.