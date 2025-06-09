New book explores Bollywood’s golden age

Bollywood songs are more than entertainment – they are now being recognised as a subject of serious academic study, a message highlighted in a new book launched by the University of Fiji.

Sentimental Songs, Melodrama and Filmic Narrative in Bollywood’s Golden Age (1951–1963), authored by Jasmine Sofia Jannif, explores how songs during this iconic period shaped film narratives while reflecting themes of love, identity, loss, and social change.

The launch, officiated by Vice-Chancellor Shaista Shameem, drew academics, students, and members of the public.

Shameem noted that the book is a significant contribution to film and media studies, showing that Bollywood songs are not merely entertainment but a serious area for scholarly exploration.

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She highlighted that music extends the story and gives meaning to the narrative in ways we often overlook, stressing that it connects generations to their cultural roots.

Jannif, drawing from her upbringing in a music-loving family, described her research as a journey into how songs became a voice for emotion, displacement, and social realities, preserving cultural memory across generations.

The launch is part of the University’s 21st-anniversary celebrations, highlighting its commitment to scholarship that bridges arts, culture, and education.