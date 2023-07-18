Nawaka mourns chief passing

Ratu Tomasi Kanailagi Naevo. [Source: Sitiveni Rabuka/ Twitter]

The people of Nawaka in Nadi are mourning the passing of their chief, Ratu Tomasi Kanailagi Naevo.

Ratu Tomasi was the 9th traditionally installed Tui Nawaka, succeeding his brother, Ratu Asaeli Driu Naevo who died on December 13, 2021.

The late Tui Nawaka was installed on the 9th of December, 2022 and he died on Thursday after a short illness.

The late Tui Nawaka will be laid to rest on Friday.