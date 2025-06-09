Taxi operators reject fare cut

[Photo: Supplied]

Taxi operators are calling for the current taxi fare to be maintained for the next three months, warning that a reduction from next month could push more operators out of the industry.

Fiji Zone Taxi Association Acting National Secretary Mohammed Shameem says operators are already struggling with rising fuel, insurance, vehicle maintenance, meter calibration and household costs.

He says the four-cent fare increase granted in July is no longer enough to cover the cost of running a taxi.

“Today a hardworking driver works for 10 to 12 hours, six to seven days a week just to survive.”

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Many drivers, Shameem states have little or no savings, with an unexpected vehicle breakdown capable of pushing a family into debt.

He says drivers under financial strain may struggle to properly maintain their vehicles.

“Long working hours and lack of sleep can also increase the risks of driving.”

The industry is now preparing a fresh submission to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission based on updated operating costs.

Shameem is asking the Commission to maintain the current fare for another three months while the submission is prepared.

He has also appealed to the Commission not to reduce fares from October 1.

Shameem says the current fare is already too low to sustain the industry and warns that a reduction could force some operators to park their vehicles.

He says the immediate priority is to prevent a fare reduction while the industry gathers updated data.

The operators are calling for a full 2026 cost-based review of taxi fares, using current operating costs rather than outdated figures.

The industry adds that the review is needed to determine a fare that allows operators to sustain their businesses while meeting the rising cost of operation.