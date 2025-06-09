Fiji-Australia treaty will not silence climate concerns

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji will remain free to question Australia on climate change and carbon emissions under the proposed Vuvale Union Treaty.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga stressed this to the told the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence this morning.

The issue was raised by Deputy Chair, Rinesh Sharma who questioned whether Fiji’s closer relationship with Australia could affect its ability to speak out on issues such as climate change and Australia’s carbon emissions.

Sharma says Fiji must consider both the benefits and the possible costs of the agreement.

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In response, the Ministry PS assured that Fiji’s sovereignty will remain protected under the treaty.

She says Fiji’s s foreign policy of “friends to all and enemies to none” will continue.

“Australia is a key bilateral partner in which we view the elevation to treaty level arrangement is a natural next step for the relationship.But to answer your question, Honorable Member, Chair, through you, Fiji is still open to question Australia as we base our partnership on Fiji’s sovereignty. Sovereignty is respected in this union, and Fiji will, if it permits, to question Australia on its emissions, on carbon emissions, Fiji is free to do that. And that is what the treaty is.”

Dr Taga says Australia is a close partner because of the two countries’ shared history, values and strong regional relationship.