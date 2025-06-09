Drug prevention starts home

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Fiji Sevashram Sangha says drug prevention should start at home.

President and Founder Swami Sanyuktanand says parents need to provide children with proper guidance and support to keep them away from drugs.

According to Swami Sanyuktanand, awareness programmes and school holiday camps can help keep children away from drugs, but real change must begin with individuals and families.

Swami Sanyuktanand says children are being exposed to harmful content on social media, which can negatively affect their behaviour.

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“There are many diseases in society. I will say that this is not just about the school holidays, it is not just about the camp, it is a national issue, it is a global issue. But if you want to find the right solution, then I would say that a person should follow the right path.”

He says parents should help children develop self-control, discipline and the ability to choose the right path.

Swami Sanyuktanand believes that proper guidance and awareness at home can help protect children from drugs and other harmful behaviours.