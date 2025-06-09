PM calls for responsible speech

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling on Fijians to use their freedom of expression responsibly while respecting differing views.

Rabuka states that the freedom of expression is a key pillar of democracy.

He says Fijians can now openly express their views, debate issues and share opinions without fear following the repeal of the Media Industry Development Act in 2023.

Rabuka says the Coalition Government fulfilled its commitment to remove the legislation and restore an environment where journalists can report freely.

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He says democracy is not only about winning elections. It also requires people to accept criticism and respect those with different views.

Rabuka says the government could have retained the Media Industry Development Act after taking office, but chose not to because it was not the right decision for Fiji.

He stresses that freedom comes with responsibility.

Rabuka adds that people can disagree and hold each other accountable without resorting to bullying, humiliation or deliberately causing harm.

He says respecting different opinions and engaging in constructive debate are essential to maintaining a healthy democracy.