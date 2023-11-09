Nand is new Datec Fiji CEO

Vinit Nand [Photo: Supplied]

Datec (Fiji) Pte Limited has announced the appointment of Vinit Nand as its new Chief Executive.

In a statement issued today, outgoing CEO Satyen Singh now assumes the role of Digitect ITC Ltd, based in Papua New Guinea.

Nand says he is excited about the new opportunity to lead the exceptional team of professionals at the premier ICT company in the country.

He adds he is enthusiastic about driving Datec Fiji towards more innovative growth and continued success in the ICT sector.

The statement says that Nand is an accomplished professional with a distinguished background in finance and management, with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to guide the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Nand has served as Datec Chief Financial Officer and Board Secretary since 2017.

He holds a full Certified Practicing Accountant of Australia (CPA Australia) membership and is a Fiji Institute of Accountants accredited Chartered Accountant as well as a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Banking from the University of the South Pacific.