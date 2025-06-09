Mosquito traps hit high-risk zones

[Photo: FILE]

The Health Ministry is stepping up efforts to fight dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Fly and mosquito traps are being installed across high-risk areas in Viti Levu.

The program focuses on prevention, early diagnosis, and community education to reduce disease spread. Installations have started at Nausori Air Terminal, Nadi Market and Nadi International Airport.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu states that the initiative is part of the National Dengue Fever and Other Vector-Borne Disease Control Program 2025–2027.

It aims to protect communities and strengthen public health.

The GX Foundation is supporting the programme with $2 million in equipment. This includes 450 mosquito lamps, 2,000 rapid dengue test kits, 500 bed nets and 20,000 sticky fly traps.

Additional installations will target other public spaces, including the Colonial War Memorial Hospital. Officials say the plan is proactive and comprehensive.

The Ministry is urging the public to cooperate and maintain clean surroundings. This ensures the traps and preventive measures have maximum effect.

