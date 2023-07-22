More kids on the streets: Kiran

[ Source : Supplied ]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection admits there is an increase in the number of street kids and youth in towns and cities around the country.

Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran says this is contributing to crime and drug-related issues prevalent on the streets.

Kiran made the comments at a joint consultation earlier this week.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the Ministry has also noted an increase in young people roaming the streets during the daytime, but these children would return home in the evening.

The Assistant Minister also reveals that the Ministry is aware of young people being recruited to be part of street gangs.

Apart from this, Kiran says many young people are made to sell homemade products and cooked foods to assist their families.

Kiran adds that the Ministry is trying its best to assist these families through the development of sustainable microenterprises that don’t include the exploitation of children.