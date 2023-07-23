More girls on the streets, vulnerable to abuse says Kiran

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection identified that the number of girls seen on the streets has increased, which also calls for mechanisms to protect them.

Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran says these girls are vulnerable to abuse.

Kiran made the revelation at a joint consultation early this week and says that more protection and support mechanisms are needed in this regard.

Article continues after advertisement

She calls on relevant stakeholders to help provide support, whether it’s housing, income generation, or rehabilitation.

The Assistant Minister strongly emphasizes the need to find solutions to improve their lives.