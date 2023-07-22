Missing man anniversary looms

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

Police are seeking assistance regarding a man who has been missing since August last year.

A missing person report for Cornelius Zephaniah Black was lodged at the Nadi Police Station in December.

Police say there has been no information that might help identify Black’s whereabouts.

He was residing in Sabeto, Nadi.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 919 or the Western Division Command Center at 9905-457 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.