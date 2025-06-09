Ministry reviews laws to close gaps in child and family protection

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is moving to close gaps in key child protection and family laws, amid growing concerns about how existing legislation is being implemented.

Speaking during the presentation of the Ministry’s 2021–2023 Annual Reports to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Acting Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca revealed that several laws are now under review due to weaknesses in their operational framework.

Kuruleca says that while Fiji has strong legislation in place including the Child Justice Act, adoption laws, childcare and protection laws, and the Family Law Act practical challenges have exposed areas that require urgent adjustments.

“The legislative program includes the Child Justice Act, adoption laws, childcare and protection laws for children, and the Family Law Act for women. But one thing that is coming out very clearly as more work is done is that the way we have operationalized these Acts the regulations and the rules some of it needs to be tweaked.”

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Deputy Chair of the Committee, Rinesh Sharma, questioned the Ministry for clarification on clauses in the various Acts under legislative reform.

In response, Kuruleca says the Family Law Act is more complex, and the Ministry has not yet had a proper review of it.

The Ministry’s major focus is on strengthening childcare, protection, and child justice systems, with reforms expected to improve how vulnerable children are identified and supported.

On adoption laws, Kuruleca says the Ministry is working closely with the judiciary to standardize processes, with updated regulations, operational procedures, and documentation expected to be finalized by July this year.

Kuruleca also revealed that the Ministry is aligning its legal reforms with broader policy frameworks, including the National Action Plan for the Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls, as well as a new plan targeting violence against children.

She stressed that these efforts aim to close protection gaps across all vulnerable groups, including young boys, who are often overlooked.