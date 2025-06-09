Methodists farewell ministers, renew mission

As the Methodist Church concluded its conference in Suva yesterday, it bid farewell to participants of its annual conference, including several ministers who are retiring this year, with a message of gratitude and renewed commitment to serve at the grassroots level.

In his closing address, the President of the Church, Reverend Semisi Turagavou, urged members to lift the standard of ministry by returning to families, circuits, and divisions across Fiji to nurture spiritual growth and strengthen communities.

General Secretary Reverend Jolami Lasawa said the farewell service is not only about honoring years of faithful service but also about reminding members of their responsibility to educate, visit, and support people in their faith journey.

He says one of the core calls of the Church is the spiritual upbringing of the people and the society.

“We will go and educate them, we will visit them, and we will nurture them in all in their faith. That is one of our responsibilities of the church, the spiritual upbringing and life of our society today.”

The Church says the conference has ended with a renewed sense of purpose, and that is to deepen connections at the grassroots and ensure the Methodist faith continues to guide Fijian families and communities.

