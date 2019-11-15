Matua Program records highest number of registrations

The Nabua Matua Program has noted an increase in Fijians wanting a second chance to study at the secondary school level.

The Program into its 10th year, runs alongside the normal school program at Nabua Secondary School targeting dropouts who need secondary school qualifications for tertiary studies or employment.

Program Coordinator Kemueli Rabonu says a majority of these students initially abandoned their studies due to dire circumstances.

Rabonu adds more women are now taking advantage of the program.

“Over the years the number have been increasing. Now we have 547 students and majority of them are women. So it’s a quite a challenge to the teachers especially when we have a class that consists more than 200 students per class”.

The program has produced a good number graduates who are excelling in their respective fields of work.