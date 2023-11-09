Market vendor goes all out for Diwali

Stall owner Angie Prasad [2nd from left]

As the countdown to Diwali, draws near, the bustling Namaka Market has witnessed an awe-inspiring sight at the Farmboy stall.

Stall owner Angie Prasad, renowned for her dedication to embracing cultural festivities, has transformed her humble market space into a radiant beacon of Diwali celebration.

Prasad, shares that they always aim to infuse the essence of every festivity into their stall and this year was no different.

She says the vibrant and meticulously crafted decorations at the stall were put up several days ago, showcasing a warm and inviting aura that captivates the attention of every passerby.

“Dipa means light and wali means plenty. Dipawali is a celebration of light, like light doesn’t differentiate people, race, color or culture in the same way we do not differentiate anything. If we put light in the lives of poor people that’s the really Dipawali.”

With intricate rangoli patterns at the stall’s entrance and shimmering lights casting a mesmerizing glow, the Farmboy stall has become a radiant spectacle, easily catching the eye of all market-goers.

Prasad says the past few days have also been busy as many are preparing for Diwali and a lot of ingredients are needed from the market.

As the anticipation for Diwali grows near, the Farmboy stall stands as a glowing testament to the enduring spirit of joy, hope, and unity that defines the festival of lights.