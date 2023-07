A 46-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident.

The incident occurred along Queens Road near Navola this afternoon.

Police say the victim was heading towards Suva when it is alleged he lost control of his vehicle.

As a result, the vehicle veered off the road causing it to hit a mango tree.

He was conveyed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.