LTA reports reduction in Easter weekend fatalities

[Source: LTA/ Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority, in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force, has disclosed the outcomes of its Easter Weekend operations focused on ensuring road safety and enforcing traffic regulations.

The joint effort led to the identification of 1,427 offences from March 18th to April 2nd.

The offences documented during this period cover a range of violations, indicating a critical need for heightened vigilance and adherence to road safety protocols.

LTA Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says they managed the fatalities better than last year.

“We were able to manage the fatality numbers in comparison to the same period last year, there’s a 33 percent reduction in fatalities but I don’t want to brag about it because it is still very early in the calendar year.”

Moreover, Rokosawa stresses the importance of shared responsibility and mutual respect among all road users, including drivers, pedestrians, and passengers.

“But we humbly request the assistance of the general public while its positive there’s still room to improve further.”

LTA urges all road users to familiarize themselves with and abide by road safety regulations to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent accidents.