Lomaloma team stabilises newborn amid travel delays

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has commended the medical team at Lomaloma Hospital for stabilising a one-week-old baby delivered at the facility last week.

The team closely monitored the baby’s condition and consulted paediatricians in Suva by phone after the newborn developed complications following birth.

Adverse weather conditions and travel restrictions had delayed sea and air transport from Vanua Balavu.

A mercy flight landed in Lomaloma yesterday to transfer the mother and baby to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The medical team was led by Dr Mele Kurisese.

