Lekanai villagers form cooperatives to boost livelihoods

Residents of Lekanai Village in Gau have established two cooperatives aimed at strengthening livelihoods and supporting community development.

Twenty-four women have registered the Miramira ni Savura Lele Women’s Cooperative to expand their income-generating activities, which began with mat weaving and later grew to include layer chicken farming with government assistance.

Chairperson Tirisa Maibau says members plan to increase their flock to 200 birds and become a major egg supplier on Gau.

Meanwhile, men in the village have formed the Vatuvula Cooperative and plan to establish a village shop to improve access to basic goods.

The two cooperatives aim to strengthen economic opportunities and support development within the Lekanai community.

