Lawyer flags free speech risk in Bill

Three clauses in the proposed Referendum Bill have been labeled fundamentally undemocratic. They have sparked concerns about the impact on citizens’ political freedoms.

This, according to prominent Suva lawyer Richard Naidu.

While appearing before the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights today,he pointed out that Clauses 22, 23, and 27 breach sections 17 and 23 of the Constitution.

Clause 22 restricts the printing, publishing and distribution of referendum material, potentially preventing citizens from discussing or criticizing a referendum after it occurs.

Clause 23 would stop individuals from visiting homes to encourage voting, while clause 27 bars under-18s from attending political meetings.

“In summary, I think it would be possible to take all of these clauses out of the bill, blue pen them effectively, and still leave a workable, intact piece of legislation that we could all work with.”

Naidu added that examples from Singapore and Australia are not suitable for Fiji, highlighting the country’s higher civil liberty ratings and the importance of local context.

He said removing the three clauses would leave a workable Referendum Bill while safeguarding free political expression.

