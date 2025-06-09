Koroilavesau calls for stronger monitoring of licensed fishing vessels

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu [left] and Semi Koroilavesau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Opposition Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau is calling on the Fisheries Ministry to strengthen surveillance and compliance measures for licensed fishing vessels, warning that even legally permitted operators may be engaging in illegal practices within Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Responding to the Ministerial Statement delivered by Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu, Koroilavesau acknowledged the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing but urged greater oversight of vessels already authorized to fish in Fiji waters.

He commended the Minister for outlining the tools and systems used to monitor maritime activity in real-time, including the Fisheries Surveillance Centre in Lami, the Vessel Monitoring System, and the Electronic Monitoring System installed on fishing vessels.

He also noted the role of Port State measures in verifying fishing activities when vessels enter local ports.

Koroilavesau stressed that while foreign incursions and unlicensed fishing are widely discussed, the country must not overlook illegal activities carried out by licensed operators.

He says the Ministry needs to intensify monitoring of compliant vessels to ensure that legally harvested fish species match licensing conditions and conservation regulations.

He also reiterated the consequences of unchecked IUU fishing, warning of environmental degradation, economic losses, social impacts and security risks.

Koroilavesau acknowledged the assistance provided by Fiji’s international partners, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States and France, in aerial surveillance and maritime enforcement patrols across Fiji’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone.

