Is a new precedent coming ?

The country’s longest jail term for a person convicted of drug trafficking was in 2019.

It was for Australian national John Nikolic, who was jailed for 23 years by the Suva High Court.

He imported about 12.9 kg of cocaine and 34.4 grams of methamphetamine.

This time around, nine individuals, all Fijian nationals, are awaiting their fate for participating in the importation of 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine.

The question on everyone’s mind is – will a new precedent be set and the State has even told us that this case is a win for every Fijian who is against the importation, distribution, and consumption of illicit drugs in the country.

The nine, Justin Ho, Jale Aukerea, David Heritage, Frank Logaivau, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe, Viliame Colowaliku, Aporosa Davelevu, and Sakiusa Tuva, will be sentenced at midday.

The convicted individuals have arrived in court.

