Human factor last line of defence for scam

In an increasingly digital world, the fight against scamming remains a significant concern as it’s affecting countless individuals across Fiji.

Leading cybersecurity firm Virtual Flex has emphasized the importance of widespread awareness in the fight against scammers during their inaugural 2-day conference in Nadi.

Founder and Chief Technology Officer Navin Lal says by equipping individuals with knowledge and awareness, they can actively protect themselves against these scams.

“We just have to be mindful of what sort of emails you are getting, what sort of links you are clicking on the web. Sometimes you will feel there is someone genuine who is emailing asking to transfer money but really, it’s a scam, it’s a phishing email. What we do there is products and technologies that can create the awareness that we can counter attacks, scammers and phishing.”

Recognizing the critical role of both public and private sectors, Navin underscored the importance of raising awareness and strengthening cybersecurity measures to safeguard individuals and organizations against scams.



Virtual Flex Senior Network Engineer Avishkar Naicker.

Virtual Flex Senior Network Engineer Avishkar Naicker stresses that the last line of defence in these cases is basically the human factor.

Naicker says if people are gullible, they will fall for these scam artists and their tricks.

“It can be life-threatening, so people may lose their entire life savings, let’s just say if they are impacted by it.”

Furthermore, Naicker says the private sector’s involvement is crucial in fortifying cybersecurity defences.

He adds that companies can collaborate with government agencies to share information about emerging threats and develop innovative solutions to counter them.