Dieback and Nematodes hit Kava plantations

Kava plantations

The Agriculture Ministry has confirmed the presence of another kava disease alongside the existing dieback which is affecting farms in parts of the country.

Director of Research Dr. Shalendra Prasad says surveys have found nematodes present alongside the dieback disease, and farmers are urged to take immediate action to protect their crops.

He says infections are particularly high in Cakaudrove and Bua, but cases have also been recorded in Naitasiri and Navosa.

Dr. Prasad adds that the only way to protect kava farms is through crop rotation and the use of high organic matter.

“We do not have any chemical control for these diseases, but implementing proper management practices will help keep them under control within kava plantations,”

Symptoms of nematode-infected plants are similar to dieback disease, and management for both is the same.

“We recommend that after harvesting, farmers leave the land fallow for a period or plant other crops. We have also identified that areas with low soil fertility have a higher prevalence of kava dieback. Many farmers use little or no organic matter, so we encourage the use of compost,”

He added that these kava diseases are easily spread by insects and farm tools.

Farmers are urged to clean tools regularly and use specific insecticides to protect their farms.

