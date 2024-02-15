Concern mounts as NCDs claim young lives

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed concern about the increasing number of younger people succumbing to Non-Communicable Diseases, leaving behind children and surviving spouses to navigate their future alone.

He emphasized at a workshop for civil servants that the promising careers of some of our nation’s bright young minds have been cut short due to the NCD epidemic.

Rabuka reiterated that NCDs have now become a national emergency, causing over 84 percent of deaths annually.

Article continues after advertisement

“These losses are keenly felt by families, communities and Vanua, as well as the Government agencies they serve in, and the Nation as a whole.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) with Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu at a workshop for civil servants

Rabuka emphasized the importance of making healthy choices in terms of food and reducing the use of cigarettes and alcohol, which aggravate risk factors for NCDs.

He urged everyone to commit to being healthy for themselves, their families, communities, Vanua, and the nation.”