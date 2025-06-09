Gold Mine accident turns tragic

Amitesh Ram. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

A workplace injury at Vatukoula Gold Mine has left a man completely bedridden, unable to speak, eat, see or move.

His family claims possible medical negligence during a surgical procedure at Lautoka Hospital and is urging the Ministry of Health to investigate.

Amitesh Ram was first admitted to Tavua Hospital for X-rays and initial treatment before being transferred to Lautoka Hospital for surgery.

His family claims his condition worsened after the procedure, prompting a return to Tavua Hospital.

Rimon Ram claims his brother later experienced severe breathing difficulties and was sent back to Lautoka Hospital, where he was admitted to ICU.

He alleges that doctors told the family Amitesh removed his oxygen tube, causing a cardiac arrest that lasted about four minutes and required CPR and electric shocks.

The family claims doctors informed them that the lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain during the cardiac arrest may have caused severe brain injury, leaving him paralyzed.

He is now fed through a feeding tube and depends on a urinary catheter for care.

National Union of Workers Industrial Relations Officer Satish Chandra said he witnessed the man’s condition deteriorate and supports the family’s claims that they deserve answers about his treatment.

FBC News has sought clarification from the Ministry of Health, Vatukoula Gold Mine and Aspen Medical.

Aspen has informed FBC News it could not comment on the claims due to patient confidentiality and therefore did not respond to questions about whether the claims made by the family are valid.

The family continues to claim that authorities must urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s care and ensure accountability for his current condition.

